Specialist college near Mansfield planning major expansion of popular woodland adventure zone

The purpose-built facilities are set among the trees of Sherwood Forest and include a seven-metre climbing tower, zipline, bushcraft activities, indoor archery, a gravity trail and woodland walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub has access for wheelchair users and people with disabilities and the college says it “provides an exciting experience for everyone”.

The Woodland Adventure Zone at Portland College, Harlow Wood, is earmarked for expansion. Picture: Local Democracy Service

Now the college has applied to Ashfield Council for permission to expand the facility and bring even more activities to the on-campus site, including a high ropes course and a woodland bike trail.

In its application, regarding the high ropes course, the college said: “This is created utilising existing trees. Detailed design by specialists will assess suitable trees to create course paths between.”

Regarding the bike trail, it said: “It will sit alongside the existing trail, and formed around the trees using the topography and natural levels to lightly ‘carve’ out a suitable track.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other facilities could include a screened and protected outdoor archery range, sensory garden, artificial bouldering and an assault course.

The current facilities also feature a farm area and the college wants to add extra animal facilities to the site.

Stable buildings could be repurposed and turned into an animal shelter, which the college says will “provide covered education space for petting and farm-related activities”.

And part of the trail would receive a connection to the farm’s existing donkey sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college said: “The college carried out a study for extending the woodland adventure zone given the popularity and requests of visitors and users.

“The additions seek to offer both educational and recreational benefits to the college users and visitors.”

“The proposed outdoor facilities are located within a heavily wooded area. Therefore views of the proposal will be limited. They have been designed to be in keeping and complement the existing character of the woodland setting.”

Since opening, the facility – open to Portland learners and residents, schools and groups, public sessions, parties and team-building days – has won awards for its “innovative design and uniqueness as one of only a handful of accessible facilities of its kind in the UK”.