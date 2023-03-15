Prince Edward visits college near Mansfield in one of his first engagements as awards patron

Prince Edward was bestowed the title of the Duke of Edinburgh on his 59th birthday on Friday, by his eldest brother, King Charles III.

He has now taken on the patronages for the Duke of Edinburgh award that were previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who founded the scheme in 1956.

The Duke visited learners at Portland College, a residential education and therapy college for young people with disabilities in Harlow Wood, today, in one of his public appearances as patron of the scheme.

The Duke of Edinburgh was welcomed to Portland College today.

As well as joining young people in a game of boccia – a sport designed for athletes with high support needs, played indoors with soft leather balls – he enjoyed a tour of the college’s pioneering accessible zip wires, climbing and abseiling facilities, and demonstrated the life skills they are developing in the college’s on-site ‘Maples Bungalow’ – an accessible facility with technology controlled by Amazon Alexa.

Later, the Duke unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the college's new Newstart Theatre and sports hall facility.

Addressing college staff, he said: “Thank you for all the support you give to these young people and for giving them the opportunity to do their DofE awards – that’s greatly appreciated.

“And thank you to the funders and supporters who help you to be able to make these fantastic facilities, which give so many young people brilliant opportunities.”

The Duke of Edinburgh having a go at Boccia in the new sports hall.

David Winter, college curriculum manager, said the Duke really embraced the spirit of the college.

He said: “It was absolutely brilliant. I was really nervous, but it all went really well. We talked about everything, from robotic dogs to army uniforms and, of course, about the college.

“It was great to get the opportunity to show off what we do here. We do amazing things and change lives on a daily basis.

The Duke meeting students in the new sports hall.

“DofE is a massive part of our curriculum, which is based around learners being happy and focusing on their wellbeing – giving to others, being active, connecting to other people, making memories and creating opportunities. The Duke really liked and embraced that.”

Independent ambassador and former student Ryan McDade, who gave the Duke a tour of the college’s Maples Bungalow ‘smart home’, said meeting royalty was a “surreal experience”.

“I had an amazing morning that I don’t think I’ll ever forget,” he said. “It was a surreal experience – I had to keep pinching myself.

“I was absolutely petrified about remembering everything I needed to say. I’ve only ever seen stuff like that on TV – I’ve never been up close and personal so it was amazing. And to see the Newstart Hall being officially opened was emotional after being so heavily involved from it since the beginning.”

The Duke walking through the Woodland Adventure Zone at Portland College.

Pupil David Stroughton, who is currently undertaking his bronze DofE award, said: “I was demonstrating the climbing wall on the Duke’s tour and I got to speak with him. It was absolutely petrifying and it feels unreal. He said he liked my coat – he’s a great man, honestly. It was definitely an amazing moment I can look back on.”

The Duke watching students on the climbing wall.