The 8 worst Mansfield streets for overall crime - is yours on the list?
Here are the eight streets in Mansfield where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in April 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for April 2023.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported “on or near” a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
