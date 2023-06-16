The area is currently experiencing high summer temperatures, with the hot weather set to continue into next week.

And while temperatures are rising, parent Jade Candy is concerned pupils at Shirebrook Academy are being penalised by an “unfair” uniform policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade, who has a son and daughter at the school, said: “The academy are sending children home left, right and centre for wearing shorts in this heat. Girls can wear skirts, but boys are not permitted to wear even tailored shorts.”

Shirebrook Academy

Jade and many other parents have rallied on social media to share their concerns.

“I and many others believe the school cares more about their uniform policy than our children's comfort and education,” Jade said. “Surely if the kids are comfortable they will learn better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both myself and my partner always support the school, but in this case we feel they are in the wrong. They can't give us a valid reason other than its school policy.”

An online petition has been started, which says “I think I should have the opportunity to wear shorts in my school in this weather”. It has already been signed more than 400 times.

Meanwhile, the Common Lane school, which has more than 850 pupils aged 11-16 on its books, said it has many measures in place to protect students during the hot weather.

A school spokesman said: “The school has taken a number of steps during the current weather conditions to protect the welfare and safety of our students, as well as ensuring the academy remains conducive to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steps include: opening all windows and doors from 6.45am; aerating the building to ensure an ambient temperature; and operating air conditioning in key areas.

“With regards to uniform, adjustments have been made to the uniform policy during this period of warmer temperatures, which include the optional removal of blazers and ties and the unbuttoning of top shirt buttons.