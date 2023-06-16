Today (Friday, June 16) will be another fine and very warm day, with lengthy periods of sunshine and light winds.

Feeling a little cooler in coastal districts with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

It will be remaining fine through the course of the evening and continuing overnight, with lengthy clear periods and light winds expected throughout. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

It will be another warm weekend

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) will also be another fine and very warm day, although with more in the way of cloud around than of late.

As a result, the sunshine is likely to be hazy at times. Maximum temperature 27 °C.