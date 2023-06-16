News you can trust since 1952
The sunshine will be sticking around in Mansfield this weekend

This is the weather forecast for Mansfield this weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read

Today (Friday, June 16) will be another fine and very warm day, with lengthy periods of sunshine and light winds.

Feeling a little cooler in coastal districts with an onshore breeze developing. Maximum temperature 29 °C.

It will be remaining fine through the course of the evening and continuing overnight, with lengthy clear periods and light winds expected throughout. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

It will be another warm weekendIt will be another warm weekend
Tomorrow (Saturday, June 17) will also be another fine and very warm day, although with more in the way of cloud around than of late.

As a result, the sunshine is likely to be hazy at times. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

From Sunday (June 18) there will still be some sunshine but rather more cloud around than of late, with showers and thunderstorms possible and the potential for some torrential downpours but staying warm, with an increasingly humid feel.

