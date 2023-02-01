Shirebrook Academy, which has 851 pupils, aged 11-16, on its books, was also told to improve in four of the five individual categories after an inspection by Ofsted in December.

Criticism included excessive rates of truancy, inconsistent teaching, particularly of pupils with special needs or disabilities, and a failure to tackle poor behaviour by a small number of pupils.

However, bosses at the Common Lane academy say they are “incredibly heartened” that inspectors also described it as “a rapidly improving school” making “necessary changes”.

Shirebrook Academy, which has been given a 'Requires Improvement' rating by Ofsted inspectors.

And they stress the school, which is part of the Aston Community Education Trust, is striving to become one rated ‘outstanding’, as it was following a previous inspection 10 years ago.

In a letter to parents, associate principal Lyndsey Burgin and chair of the governors Mike McDermott wrote: “The priorities highlighted for improvement are areas that we are already working towards.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure that your children are able to meet clear standards and expectations.

“We will never choose to do what is easy over what is right. This is an academy community that wants the best for our young people.

Associate principal Lindsey Burgin, pictured in a previous job at Aston Academy, near Rotherham, dressed as Mary Poppins to mark World Book Day.

“We will always have the highest ambitions and aspirations for them and will help them to be successful.”

The letter says the academy is “committed to ensuring all students attend” and has ”recently reviewed and changed” its SEND practices. It had also revised its behaviour policy.

They wrote: “Our ethos and values are enabling us to make lasting changes.

“Our academy will become truly outstanding when everyone is pulling together in partnership.

“This Ofsted report shows that we are heading in the right direction and that, with consistency and some time, we will get there.”

The one category rated ‘good’ by the inspectors concerned personal development. Their report said “leaders develop pupils’ resilience and understanding of diversity” and helped them “become active citizens” through opportunities such as supporting the local food bank.

Careers education was also a strength of the school, with pupils “receiving high-quality advice”.

And the newly published report stressed: “Most pupils enjoy coming to school. Leaders and teachers are proud to serve their community, and teachers and pupils generally have positive relationships.”

Leaders were ambitious for pupils and were strengthening the curriculum, as well as improving the school’s reading programme.

Safeguarding was effective and any bullying was “dealt with quickly”, while pupils participated in "a wide range of extra-curricular activities”, such as sports clubs and an art club.

However, the inspectors’ report pointed out teaching of the curriculum was “variable”.

"Some teachers do not use assessment information consistently well,” it said. “This means there are times when pupils have not grasped new knowledge well enough.”

Meanwhile, “too many pupils are persistently absent from school, meaning they are missing out in their education”, the report said.

And “a small number of pupils sometimes show a lack of respect to others”, with some staff "not managing poor behaviour in the same way”.