The Social Action Hub will be holding a launch day for the opening of the chatty café on Friday, June 8, from 10am-noon, at the hub on Kirklington Road.

The independent charity formed in 1993 after high levels of deprivation hit the area following the closures of mines and loss of industry.

Over the last 20 years, volunteers and organisers have delivered a range of youth support and services to the area.

One recent service brought to the village was the launch of a community fridge.

One of 300 across the UK, the project focuses on alleviating food waste, tackling poverty and educating young people on food preparation and nutrition.

Claire Penny, founder of The Social Action hub, said: “Some small businesses will be present at the open day, so a mini-market will be in store along with the official opening of our chatty café.

“Be sure to invite friends and family to find out more about the work we do here.

“The overall aim of the chatty café is to reduce isolation and loneliness in the community.”

Café proceeds will go towards the charity’s projects and services tackling food poverty and alleviating food waste.

Free drinks and confectionary items will be available, with additional tuck shop items sold separately.

Small business stalls selling bespoke crafts, sweet treats, jewellery, beauty products and flowers will be in attendance.