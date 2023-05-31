The male bird sustained a broken wing and foot as well as heavy blood loss after being found by a member of the public on a path at Langold Country Park in Worksop on Thursday, May 25.

Katie Hetherington, RSPCA animal rescue officer, rushed to the scene after the charity was alerted at around 7pm.

The officer said she was "shocked at the sight of the severely injured animal” and said the swan’s “right wing had been left hanging from his body.”

The RSPCA have issued a warning to dog owners, following the attack of a swan in a Worksop park.

Sadly his condition was so serious that he had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The male swan is believed to be one of several mating pairs who reside on the lake and may – along with his partner – have been incubating eggs.

Katie said: “It was reported that there were feathers in the water and a member of the public had heard splashing.

The swan was put down after receiving 'horrific' injuries.

“Even though a dog was not immediately seen, it’s difficult to think what else could have caused such catastrophic injuries.

“He had possibly the worst break to a wing that I've ever seen in a bird – it had completely snapped.

“His right foot was also broken and he’d lost a substantial amount of blood but somehow managed to drag himself onto the path.

“It was clear when I arrived that his injuries were not survivable.

“The sight of this terribly wounded swan is something that will stay with me for quite some time.”

She said it was distressing for those who witnessed it and extended sincere thanks to members of the public.

The charity said it is vital for dog owners to be vigilant near wildlife.

And the RSPCA also issued a reminder that dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places.

Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.