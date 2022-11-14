The Social Action hub, on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, has launched a ‘community fridge’ project for young people in the area, funded by country-wide charity Hubbub’s and the Co-operative.

A Hubbub spokesman said: “A community fridge is a space that brings people together to eat, connect, learn new skills and reduce food waste.

“It is a site where local people can share food, this includes surplus from supermarkets, local food businesses, producers, households and gardens.

Young people arrived alongside representatives Chris, Isabelle and Leo from the Co-op and Coun Tom Smith.

“Fridges are run by community groups in shared spaces such as schools, community centres and shops, their main purpose is saving fresh food from going to waste.

“The Community Fridge Network is coordinated by Hubbub and it connects fridges across the UK.

“The Network offers free guidance on how to set up your own fridge and provides comprehensive support and design assets.

“And a knowledge sharing forum, health and safety templates and discounted fridges and freezers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rainworth community fridge is one of 300 fridges across the UK with 500 expected to launch before the end of 2023.

Daisy Dady, project coordinator at The Social Action hub, said: “ Anyone who lives nearby can donate surplus food, including businesses.

“It's a friendly, welcoming space that's open to all young people under 25 – every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some 25 young people arrived alongside representatives from the Co-op and Coun Tom Smith.

“Youth workers joined in the launch event by providing a range of activities for young people that will take place each week, including healthy eating and cooking sessions.

“Food insecurity has negative effects on not only the nutritional quality and quantity of a young person’s diet, but also on their physical and mental health.”

She said data on youth food security in the area found, within young people aged 10-19, 84 per cent of young people reported having no formal meal prepared or available at home between 3.30pm and bedtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she said 40 per cent of those young people said would buy a meal deal or takeaway, with 60 per cent ‘raiding the fridge for snacks’ in order to feed themselves.