NHS joins forces with Notts students to help young people take charge of their health

A powerful new animation created by students from West Nottinghamshire College is set to help young people and their families better understand the journey of preparing for adulthood (PFA) and transitioning within health services.

Led by Shelly Hancock, Preparing for Adulthood and Transition Lead at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, and Sarah Cherry, PFA Admin Lead, the project is a continuation of a successful partnership with the College’s Creative Media team. The initiative empowers young people to support their peers through engaging, age-appropriate media content.

The newly launched animation - the second in the series - was developed with a clear focus to educate and equip young people aged 13 and over with the knowledge, confidence and tools they need to navigate the shift from children’s to adult health services. It highlights the importance of early preparation, self-advocacy, and resilience during this significant life stage.

Diane Hull, Chief Nurse at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Supporting young people to transition into adult health services is one of our key priorities. We know that clear, accessible information can make a huge difference - especially when it’s delivered in a way that truly speaks to young people.

“That’s why this partnership with West Nottinghamshire College has been so valuable. It brings fresh creativity and authenticity to our resources. I want to thank the students and staff involved for their brilliant work - and for helping us build a future where young people feel confident and informed in their healthcare journey.”

The animation was brought to life by Level 3 Creative Media and Games students Millie Burton and Sarah Holland, who dedicated hours to the project through the college’s create digital learning company. Under the guidance of industry professionals, they developed the storyline, designed characters, animated scenes and integrated custom graphics. Support from performing arts students added depth to the project through carefully delivered voice-over work.

As recognition for their outstanding contribution, Millie and Sarah were awarded a certificate and voucher for Best Project of the Year by the College - a well-deserved accolade that highlights not only the quality of their creative work, but also the real-world impact it’s set to make on the lives of young people navigating complex health journeys.

The college’s design and media learning company specialist Anthony Hall, said: “This project is a fantastic example of the power of real-world learning. Millie and Sarah have not only developed technical and creative skills, but they’ve also made a meaningful contribution to young people’s healthcare journeys. Working with Nottinghamshire Healthcare has given our students an invaluable opportunity to apply their talents to a live brief with genuine social impact. We’re incredibly proud of the professionalism and passion they’ve shown throughout.”

The students also contributed to a new printable resource, helping young people note down key information, questions, and learning points from their appointments – reinforcing independence and self-management.

Student Millie Burton, 18, said: “Working on this project was an incredible experience and I’m honoured to have been given this opportunity to work on a live project.

“It was quite a challenge in comparison to our past projects. However, I believe that this is good as it has provided both me and Sarah with the opportunity to enhance our overall skills and knowledge in both animation and the NHS itself.

“Knowing that our work will benefit and advise young people in the Nottinghamshire area feels incredible and I am privileged to be a part of this and I’m proud of the work we’ve produced and hope it will continue to benefit the lives of young people throughout the Nottinghamshire area.”

Both videos and accompanying resources can be accessed through the Trust’s Preparing for Adulthood hub website.