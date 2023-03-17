A-level students in Mansfield ‘lend’ listening ear with ‘interest’ to Bank of England

During the presentation, Mr Jordan led the pupils through the rich history of the Bank of England, starting from its founding in the 17th Century which enabled William III to fund a war against France. He then spoke about the bank’s present-day role in ensuring stable economic growth and reaching inflation targets.

Mr Jordan also outlined the key mission of the bank and his role in supporting it. He also explained how the bank is governed and the vital roles of monetary and fiscal policy, before explaining the current economic conditions in the UK.

To round out the end of his presentation, Mr Jordan discussed the many different career pathways to working at the Bank of England. The pupils were intrigued by this, especially given there were several options, including apprenticeships, internships and graduate programmes.

The Brunts Academy economics pupils.

Pupils in the class all wore professional business dress to look smart for the occasion and get in the workplace mindset.

Following the presentation, they asked Mr Jordan a series of questions, ranging from how the bank obtains funding, to the nature of external economic shocks. They also touched on topics such as digital currencies and currency counterfeit prevention measures.

The economics pupils thoroughly enjoyed the special guest presentation and it fostered an excited buzz throughout the lesson and discussion. The experience was a great way for them to learn about the Bank and wider UK economics straight from an inside source, which boosted their enthusiasm and dedication to the topic.

Nina Nocivelli, one of the pupils, said: “Mr Jordan was an excellent speaker and provided so much insight into economics as a wider career. I found the application of the history of the Bank of England and statistical information on the current economic climate an invigorating challenge. The opportunity to ask questions was particularly exciting, ranging from topics across the Bank’s global communications, business and funding, and its future in line with digitalisation.

“The experience has certainly helped further motivate our studies in the run up to exams.”

Martin Fiddimore, academy director of post-16 education, said: “I was delighted with the presentation from Mr Jordan, who kindly took the time to talk to our sixth-form economics class.

“With the Bank of England being such an integral part of our nation’s economy, it is vital to ensure our young people have a strong understanding of its role, which this enriching experience has well-achieved.“At Brunts, we are committed to providing a high-quality curriculum that prepares our pupils for life after school. We focus on building hard and soft skills and support pupils with comprehensive careers guidance as well as providing unique opportunities such as these to inspire them and incorporate learning beyond the curriculum.”