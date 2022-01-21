Mansfield secondary school closed due to flooding

Queen Elizabeth's Academy, on Chesterfield Road South, has announced on its Facebook page that ‘the academy is closed to students today, Friday, January 21’.

The statement said: “Unfortunately, we have experienced a significant flood overnight, caused by a burst pipe.

“We are working hard to resolve this and begin the clean up operation.

Queen Elizabeth's Academy, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

“We will update parents and carers during the day today.

“Work will be available on Teams according to your child’s normal timetable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

It is the second Mansfield school forced to close due to a burst pipe this week.

King Edward Primary School and Nursery, on St Andrew Street, Littleworth, reopened yesterday after pupils were sent home on Monday due to a burst pipe.