Notts sees hundreds of excess deaths in 2021

Public Health England data compares the number of deaths registered with how many were predicted based on previous mortality rates to calculate the number of excess deaths in an area.

Based on estimates for 2015-19, Nottinghamshire was predicted to see 8,507 deaths from any cause in 2021, but 9,287 were recorded last year – 780, or 9 per cent more.

Of the deaths registered last year, 1,256, 14 per cent, had Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Since March 2020, 115,600 excess deaths have been recorded across England, causing a greater fall in life expectancy than anything seen since the Second World War, according to the King’s Fund.

In 2020, there were 1,098 excess deaths in the area – although those figures only began at the end of March.

Excess deaths are considered a better measure of the overall impact of Covid-19 than mortality directly linked to the virus, as they capture deaths that may have been indirectly caused by the crisis.

Last year saw 43,300 excess deaths, down from 72,300 in 2020.

Veena Raleigh, fund senior fellow, said: “The pandemic has taken a toll of life unprecedented in recent years.”

She said some areas have suffered a greater loss than others, reflective of the ‘disproportionate impact’ of coronavirus on deprived areas and people from ethnic minority groups.

North Somerset saw fewer deaths in 2021 than expected – the only part of the country to do so. The London borough of Newham recorded 28 per cent more.

The Nuffield Trust said lockdown measures reduced the circulation of flu and other illnesses, which could be why the number of excess deaths nationally was lower than the number of Covid deaths in 2021.

Sarah Scobie, trust deputy director, said: “As the vaccination programme has rolled out, the number of Covid deaths has reduced, despite high numbers of cases.

“The huge toll of Covid should not be underestimated though, there have still been hundreds of excess deaths every week since July 3, 2021.”

The deadliest time in England came over three weeks in January and February, with about 5,000 excess deaths each week.

This was also the time Nottinghamshire had its highest excess death total – 99 in the week to February 5.