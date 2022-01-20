Parents of pupils at King Edward Primary School and Nursery, on St Andrew Street, Littleworth, were sent an emergency message on Monday asking them to pick up their children early after a major water leak was discovered.

Severn Trent contractors attended the site on Monday afternoon and began digging up part of the school grounds in an attempt to locate the leak, which was estimated to be losing 200 litres of water per hour.

Parents were shocked to see the extent of the work, as a digger was tasked with digging down to find the burst pipe, with many expecting the school to remain closed for several days, however contractors fixed the leak and school staff managed to make the area safe to allow the school to reopen this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A digger was required to locate the burst mains pipe

Sue Bridges, headteacher said: “The contractors located a burst to a mains water pipe.

"Due to the location of the leak it had taken a lot of digging to locate.

"The pipe has now been repaired and the hole filled, with the tarmacking being completed next week.

"Fortunately, we have been able to make the site secure and safe to allow school to re-open.”

Mrs Bridges said that she was ‘overwhelmed’ by how supportive the school community have been, with parents and children engaging with home learning throughout the week.

“We are so pleased to be back open so quickly, allowing children to have a face-to-face education.” she added.