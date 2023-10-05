Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brunts Academy, which joined Greenwood Academies Trust (GAT) in December 2022, has been recognised by Ofsted for rapid improvements made since its previous inspection in November 2022.

Following the conversion from a monitoring visit to a full inspection last month – as a result of significant transformational changes – the Brunts Academy was judged “requires improvement” in all areas except for Sixth Form which was rated “good” by The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted).

This rating comes just ten months after the academy was judged “inadequate” in an inspection which took place before the school joined the trust.

The Brunts Academy, on Park Avenue, Mansfield.

The secondary school was inspected on September 19 and 20 of this year, and hailed as a “rapidly improving school” by inspectors.

The report read: “Leaders have created the right conditions for learning.

“Pupils’ behaviour in most lessons and around the school site has improved significantly.”

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am thrilled to see Brunts Academy has been recognised for the monumental improvements made since joining the GAT family.

“Leaders at the academy have worked hard to make a considerable impact on improving the school.

“I have every confidence they will continue to thrive moving forward.

“It is both reaffirming and re-energising to celebrate the positive improvements made through the dedicated efforts of our staff and pupils.

“I am proud of the outcome of the report as it signifies Brunts is moving in the right direction and while recognising there is always more to be done, it is pleasing to see the commitment to its mission to provide high quality teaching and learning for all pupils.”

The report did outline how “some staff do not consistently apply the behaviour policy” resulting in “low level disruption” in class rooms.

It said: “Leaders should ensure the behaviour policy is implemented consistently so that all staff meet leaders’ expectations of pupils’ conduct.”

Visit www.bruntsacademy.org/information/ofsted/ for the full report.

But the report highlighted that “pupils’ behaviour in most lessons" and on the school site “have improved significantly” in recent months.