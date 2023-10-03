Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Oak Tree Primary School, which has 231 pupils on its books, was inspected by the education watchdog in 2018, a damning report branded it ‘Inadequate’.

But now it has been handed a ‘Good’ rating, both overall and in all individual categories, delighting the new head, Marie Gash, who was only appointed in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school was completely dismayed at being rated ‘Inadequate’,” said Mrs Gash. “Since then, it has joined the Aspire Multi-Academy Trust and undergone a change of leadership.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thumbs up from head teacher Marie Gash and six of her pupils as Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield celebrates its 'Good' rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted. (PHOTO BY: Brian Eyre/Chad)

"Over the last five years, Oak Tree has seen many changes, probably more than most schools. We have worked relentlessly to develop and improve every aspect of school life.

"The journey has been long and, at times, very challenging. But we are delighted to be awarded a ‘Good’ judgement.

"It is an acknowledgement of the hours of hard work put in by the staff, who always go above and beyond for our amazing children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Nottinghamshire-based Aspire Trust, which oversees seven schools, said: “This has been an amazing journey for Oak Tree, which was previously rated the worst school in the county and is in an area with the highest deprivation.”

Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield, which has been given a rating of 'Good' by Ofsted inspectors. (PHOTO BY: Brian Eyre/Chad)

The Ofsted inspectors found that “pupils are happy to attend” the Jubilee Way North school. Their report says: “Pupils display positive attitudes and say they feel safe and cared for.”

They trusted their teachers, and they benefited from “an ambitious, well-planned curriculum”. They behaved well in lessons and around the school, which was “calm and orderly”.

Pupils “work hard in lessons” and “take part in trips and experiences that enrich their learning”, the report says. They also “understand equality and diversity” because “the school prepares them well for life in modern Britain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors reported that “staff morale is high” and praised teachers for their “strong and passionate” subject knowledge. They “enjoy working at the school” and “deal with any poor behaviour fairly.”

Oak Tree was also hailed for prioritising reading and for giving “high-quality support” to vulnerable pupils with special needs, ensuring they “receive the same opportunities as others”.