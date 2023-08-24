PHOTOS: Smiles and celebrations for Mansfield students on GCSE results day

There were smiles and celebrations at schools across Mansfield as students opened their GCSE results envelopes this morning.

The Brunts Academy, on Park Avenue, celebrated with pupils and staff as pupils collected their GCSE grades on Thursday, August 24.

For hundreds of students, who will now go on to study at sixth form or college, the results marked the culmination of years of hard work.

Carl Atkin, principal at The Brunts Academy, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our pupils’ success and hard work – demonstrating our core values of ambition, endeavour and resilience.

“We are delighted to have many pupils returning to us for sixth form next year and all our pupils the very best in their future endeavours, education and training.”

Meanwhile, pupils also gathered to nervously await their results at Queen Elizabeth Academy.

One student who was delighted with her results was Emily Hessey, who gained Distinctions in music and child development, 6s in English language, English literature and religious education.

Emily said: “I am happy with my results. I was worried, but I have done better than expected and I feel good.”

Principal Donna Percival said: “We are immensely proud of what our students have achieved today.

“These results reflect the commitment, resilience and dedication shown by our students. Everyone at the academy is delighted for our students and we wish our year 11 students every success for the future.”

Students at All Saints’ Academy also achieved some fantastic results – with 70% receiving a grade 5+ in Maths, 80% achieving a grade 4+ in English and an overall attainment score of 5.

Over in Warsop, students at Meden School were also praised for their hard work.

Jim Smith, head teacher, said: “Huge congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. Their hard work and dedication to their studies has been exemplary. The grades our students have received today will set them up for the next step in their educational journey — be that staying on at Meden College or undertaking their post-16 studies elsewhere.

“Despite the many challenges they have faced over the last three years, they have demonstrated both resilience and an excellent attitude to learning, and they should be immensely proud of everything they have achieved.”

Across town at The Garibaldi School, students gathered to share their successes among friends, teachers and parents this morning.

James Aldred, head teacher, said: “Students receiving their results today should be really proud of their achievements and pleased with their performance. There are some amazing individual achievements as well as positive collective results which they have worked hard to achieve.

“It cannot be forgotten that this group of students had nearly two years of disruption due to the pandemic.

“As has been much publicised in the media, exam boards have returned to pre-pandemic rigour where awarding and grading is commensurate to the standards seen in 2019.

“Even more reason for students to use today to celebrate with families and friends and look forward to the stages of employment or training.”

Lucy Marshall is celebrating success in 11 subjects including grade 9s in biology, chemistry, English literature, geography, physics and product design; grade 8s in English language and maths; a grade 7 in French; and a grade 5 in statistics.

Pictured from left: Mihal Popoaei, Euan Waugh, Nathanial Taylor and principal Carl Atkin. Nathanial achieved top grades in 10 subjects including grade 9s in biology, chemistry, English language, history and maths. Meanwhile, Mihai is celebrating grade 8s in biology, chemistry, computer science, maths and physics; a Distinction in performing arts; grade 7s in English language and history; a grade 6 in English literature; and a grade 5 in statistics.

Madeleine Rotchell received a grade 8 in maths; grade 7s in biology, chemistry, English language and literature, French and physics; a grade 6 in history; a grade 5 in statistics; and a Distinction in performing arts.