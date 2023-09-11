Mansfield school defends uniform policy promising to 'assist with uniform needs' after parental complaints

Watch more videos on Shots!

Several parents have raised concerns over “uniform policy” at The Brunts Academy, The Park, Mansfield.

One parent, who declined to be named, claimed: “Some 187 students were threatened with isolation on the first day back because their trousers weren’t loose enough.

“I’m pretty sure problems with the uniform were not in the ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted report.

The Brunts Academy, on The Park, Mansfield.

“Parents have been given one week to buy new ones in a cost-of-living crisis.

“All this, in addition to the school changing its logo, leaving parents unable to hand down blazers from older years – another example of the school trying to rebrand itself and focusing once again on the wrong thing.

“Children went to school positive and came home deflated.”

The school was rated inadequate by education watchdog Ofsted at its last inspection, in November 2022.

Another parent, who also declined to be named, said they felt teachers were “body-shaming girls” as they walked into school and inspected their uniforms.

However, an academy spokesman said: “As part of the academy’s positive improvement trajectory, we are working hard to uphold the highest standard and expectations in every part of school life to ensure all pupils achieve their potential.

“We are ensuring all elements of our longstanding behaviour and uniform policy are being enacted.

“We have been working closely and communicating with our families during the course of the summer term and the start of the new academic year to ensure all families are aware of the expectations.

“We are aware the cost-of-living crisis is affecting many families and as such have a range of measures in place to assist with any uniform needs our families may have.

“As part of this, our new logo blazers are also not compulsory, so pupils are able to wear whichever version is available to them.