Man dies and two men arrested after crash in Ollerton

A 22-year-old man has died after a crash in Ollerton.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST
The incident happened on Friday, September 8, just after 5.30pm, on the A614, north of Ollerton roundabout.

Two men, aged 22 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Nottinghamshire Police said they have since been released on bail pending a full investigation into what happened.

The crash happened on the A614 north of Ollerton roundabout
A number of other people were injured as a result of the crash, but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Louise Melbourne, case investigator, said: “This is a truly tragic incident which has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely difficult time.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is being urged to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 101 quoting incident number 0628 of the September 8, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.