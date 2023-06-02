News you can trust since 1952
'Need for more than one surgery' says resident amid Warsop medical centre closure

A GP practice in Warsop with more than 4,000 patients is set to close next month, with residents calling for “more than one surgery” in the parish.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read

One in every five GP practices in England and Wales has closed since 2013, according to NHS data.

Riverbank Medical Services will join those statistics and close its doors as of Saturday, July 1, according to an open letter from the retiring GP lead, Dr Anil Kaistha.

The medical practice operates form the primary care centre, on Church Street, Warsop, alongside GP surgery, Meden Medical Centre.

Riverbank Medical Centre in Warsop will close from Saturday, July 1.
In an open letter on the surgeries' website – riverbankpractice-warsop.nhs.uk – Dr Kaistha thanked patients for their support.

He said: “The NHS Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board has a responsibility to ensure GP services continue to be available to patients registered at Riverbank.

“The ICB will be transferring patients to practices that are closest to their homes.”

He said patients will receive a letter informing them of their new practice by Wednesday, June 14.

An ICB spokesman said: “We are working through plans to transfer patients’ registration to an alternative GP practice closer to their home address.”

Reactions

Patients have spoken of their disappointment at the closure.

Hay Bon said: “Meden Medical is already under pressure. The closure of Riverbank can only mean more waiting times to get any kind of appointment.

“With the extra housing built in recent years there is a real need for more than one surgery.”

John Newton, of Spion Kop, said: “The doctor retiring deserves his ability to do so and has given us excellent service.

“It's a pity plans 20 years ago were not focused upon training and offering suitable incentives for new doctors. Yet another shortfall of governments both Tory and Labour.”

Sheryl Barlow, a patient at the practice, said it was “ridiculous how they left it until now when they knew about it for ages”.

She said: “I cannot go on public transport on my own and I cannot always rely on people to go places with me.”

Patients concerned about their new transfers can find out more information at shorturl.at/joqrF

NHS Nottinghamshire’s patient experience team can also be contacted on 0115 883 9570 during office hours or via email at [email protected]

