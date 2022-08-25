Delight at rapid improvement at ‘good’ Sutton nursery
Staff and children are all smiles after a Sutton nursery was rated good – less than three months after it was branded inadequate.
Little Millers Day Nursery, based at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, has been rated good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, giving an overall rating of good, by education watchdog Ofsted.
The newly published report, following an unannounced one-day visit last month, said ‘children enjoy their time at the nursery’.
It follows a damning report published in June, after an inspection in March, branded the nursery as ‘inadequate’.
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the nursery, said staff were ‘devastated’ by the result and were committed to ‘addressing the points raised’ and improving the nursery – which has been achieved in double-quick time.
Deborah Hall, nursery manager, said: “Little Millers has a long and proud history of providing good and outstanding care and we are delighted to see our Ofsted rating has been restored to a level we feel more accurately reflects the quality of care we provide our families.
“This achievement is testament to the hard work of our skilled and experienced staff who I would like to thank for their continued commitment to providing safe and high-quality childcare.
“I would also like to thank our Little Millers families for the overwhelming support they have given our staff. They can be assured their children are in safe hands and they are making good progress ready for their next step at school.”
The newly published report said children develop good relationships with their friends at the nursery, which cares for up to 96 children, aged six weeks to eight years, and are making good progress from their starting points.
The report praised the ‘positive approach’ taken since the last inspection, including a full safeguarding audit.
The report said: “Staff understand how to implement the nursery curriculum to help children and staff provide opportunities for children to develop their physical skills.”
“Parents are positive about the care their children receive. They feel their children are developing their communication skills and have made friends. Parents feel their children are making good progress and are ready for school.”
To further improve, towards an outstanding rating, the nursery was urged to ‘review the organisation of large-group activities with pre-school children to make sure they remain focused’ and ‘support staff to embed children's growing independence skills within routine activities’.