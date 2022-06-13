Previous 'outstanding' Sutton nursery rated ‘inadequate’ after latest Ofsted inspection

Little Millers Day Nursery and Out of School Club, which is based at King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield Road, Sutton, had previously been rated ‘outstanding’ however the report said: “The provider is not meeting safeguarding and welfare requirements. Children's safety is not assured because staff do not have secure knowledge and understanding of the 'Prevent' duty.

The nursery is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is not outsourced to an external provider. The nursery provides care for up to 96 children aged from six weeks to eight years, with the facility open to the children of NHS employees and the wider public.

Rob Simcox, director of people for Sherwood Forest Hospitals which runs the nursery, said: “Little Millers Day Nursery has a long and proud history of providing ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ quality day care to children, thanks to the commitment, skills and experience of the Little Millers team who are devastated by the outcome of this inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Millers Day Nursery and Out of School Club is based at King’s Mill Hospital

“The whole of our hard-working Little Millers team shares Ofsted’s ambition to ensure that families can access the best possible day care.

"Our dedicated team is committed to addressing the points raised by inspectors and are already working to get our rating back to a level our Little Millers families deserve.”

The nursery is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is not outsourced to an external provider. The nursery provides care for up to 96 children aged from six weeks to eight years, with the facility open to the children of NHS employees and the wider public.

The report required the nursery to ensure staff have a secure knowledge and understanding of child protection, with specific regard to the ‘Prevent’ duty and all nursery staff have now completed mandatory Prevent Duty training and all staff have re-visited and completed Home Office Prevent Duty training following the inspection.