With 72 per cent achieving a pass in English and Maths and 52 per cent a higher pass in both subjects, the school is delighted for their students.

John Maher, headteacher, said: “These results are an amazing achievement considering the disruption of the last couple of years and for a cohort of 400 students.

"Staff and students have worked together throughout this period, showing commitment and trust in each other, to make up for lost learning and prepare for the exam period.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and the results they have achieved and now look forward to a record Year 12 intake into Ashfield Post 16 Centre.”

There are many individual successes, including Erin Read who achieved nine Grade 9s and two Grade 8s and is now going to Ashfield Post 16 Centre, Liliy Allbright, also achieved nine Grade 9s along with a Grade 8 and 7 and she will be continuing her studies at Bilborough College.

Grace Puntha achieved eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and two Grade 7s and is going to Nottingham Girls High School and Joe Scarsbrook achieved five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, a Grade 7 and 6 and a Distinction*. Joe is staying on at Ashfield Post 16.

And Bradley McKnight, who is blind and has been support throughout his time at Ashfield by Shelley Cantillon, physical and sensory co-ordinator and Jordan Mitchell, learning progress assistant, has chosen to continue his studies at Ashfield Post 16 Centre.

Miss Cantillon said: “I have worked with Bradley for seven years, starting with supporting his transition from primary school, and he has absolutely smashed his exams, exceeding his predicted grades in style.

"This is all down to his dedication, hard work and determination to succeed and I have honestly never felt so proud.

"He chose to regularly attend extra revision sessions after school and I’m sure that his ultimate goal of becoming a radio presenter is well and truly within his grasp now.

"We are delighted that Bradley has chosen to continue his studies at Ashfield Post 16 Centre.”

