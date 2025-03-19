Cody’s off to the national finals

Staff and students at West Nottinghamshire College’s Refined restaurant are raising their glasses to celebrate a learner’s success at being selected for a prestigious national competition.

Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership student Cody Wragg, 18, discovered this week that his iced s’mores coffee creation and impeccable standards have impressed judges and will now see him take part in the national finals of the Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or, in London between 11 and 15 May.

The Nestlé Professional Toque d’Or, which began in 1989, is a high-status catering competition that uniquely focuses on both chef and front-of-house students and apprentices.

Earlier this month, Intermediate Diploma in Food and Beverage Service student Leah Wood together with Cody, went to The Grand Cookery School in York to compete against 46 other students from colleges across the country in the front-of-house national heats of competitions.

Cody (left) and Leah (right) at the Toque D'or regional heats in York

To enter the competition they were tasked by Nestlé to submit a photograph of a coffee ‘mise en place’ including details of all the ingredients used, the finished creation served in a glass of their choice, and their recipe instruction sheet for the coffee creation.

A campaign poster also had to be submitted, along with a 60-second video detailing the inspiration behind their creations and their thoughts on taking part in Toque d’Or 2025.

Judges included high-profile individuals from the industry such as Jupiter Humphrey-Bishop, winner of the 2023 Gold Service Scholarship and footman at The Royal Household; Jo Walsh and Emilia Flajszer, coffee specialists at Nestlé Professional; and Jasmine Ferdinando, Toque d’Or 2024 Front-of-House winner.

Upon discovering his entry into the national finals this week, Cody said: “When I heard the news, I was absolutely stunned. I’m so excited and I’ve been told that I’m the very first student from this college to ever get through to the finals of Toque d’Or.

Cody Wragg has secured a place in the national final Toque d'Or compeitions in May

“Taking part in the regional heads was an amazing experience. I got to meet new people and learn new skills during the three masterclasses. I can’t wait to attend the grand finals and try to win that ultimate prize of a week in Italy. This would be amazing as I’ve never been abroad so if I win this would be an incredible experience.”

Programme area leader for hospitality Jo Wilson said: “‘I am so proud of both Cody and Leah, they have embraced the opportunity and excelled college expectations, demonstrating their professional skills within the food and beverage industry.

“Both students demonstrated their resilience and stretched themselves out of their comfort zones. They both have a very bright future ahead.”