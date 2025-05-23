Nottinghamshire homebuilder’s mental health first aider reflects on the value of community support

B&DWNM -22052025-17 - Mental Health First Aider, Mick Day at Hollygate Green

In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands is highlighting how a sense of community can make a powerful difference in the workplace – particularly when it comes to mental wellbeing.

Running from 12th to 18th May, this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week focuses the theme of ‘Community’. Organised by the Mental Health Foundation – which launched the campaign in 2001 – the week aims to show how strong social connections and supportive environments can help people feel less alone, more valued, and better equipped to face life’s challenges.

Mick Day (55), a long-serving employee for the housebuilder trained as a Mental Health First Aider in 2022. His decision was driven by his own mental health challenges and strong desire to support others facing similar struggles.

He said: “My personal experience with depression inspired me to become a Mental Health First Aider. I wanted to help others, and when the training opportunity came up in a Safety, Health and Environment meeting, I knew it was something I needed to do.”

Alongside his role as a Safety, Health and Environment Manager, Mick supports his colleagues on-site through informal conversations, checking in with team members, and offering a listening ear when it’s needed most.

Mick said: “Being a Mental Health First Aider is about being available for people to talk to, identifying their needs, and then offering tailored support based on what works best for them.”

Mick believes that community plays a vital role in helping people feel safe enough to open up about their mental wellbeing.

He explained: “A sense of community helps people feel like they can speak freely, without the fear of judgement. It builds relationships and improves people’s sense of security – both at work and in everyday life.

“We listen in a non-judgemental way, and that helps to build confidence and trust throughout our working community. Our roles are crucial to increasing awareness about the importance of mental health and helping people feel more capable within themselves.”

At Barratt and David Wilson Homes, mental health support is embedded in the company culture. Trained Mental Health First Aiders, regular webinars, e-learning modules, and the Help@hand app provide valuable resources. But as Mick highlights, community is also strengthened by simply talking.

Mick continued: “Creating a culture where people can talk openly makes the working environment better for everyone.

“I’ve had a number of interactions with employees on-site where just a conversation is enough to relieve the pressure they’re feeling. It reassures them that their thoughts and emotions matter, and that they’re not alone.

“Sometimes it’s a one-time chat. Other times, it becomes regular meetings where individuals can share in a private setting away from the working environment.”

This year, Mental Health Awareness Week encourages everyone to take small actions that build stronger communities, both at work and in everyday life.

For Mick, that begins with something simple: “People should talk about how they’re feeling. That’s the simplest way we can build a more supportive and mentally healthy community. Try to speak openly about your thoughts without fear of judgement.

“Being a Mental Health First Aider is a privilege. Being there for colleagues who are struggling and offering support is fundamental to improving a sense of community within our company.

For anyone considering of becoming a Mental Health First Aider, Mick’s advice is: “It can be very rewarding. You build relationships, and learn how to support and mentor individuals who may need help.”

