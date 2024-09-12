Best friends and explorers cycle from Paris to Birmingham for children's hospital
Cycling on KMX Karts, the pedal bikes are similar to trikes but sit closer to the ground, with the duo covering over 400 miles across the week.
The journey sees them conquer rural areas of France, battling incredibly steep hills, catching a ferry from Calais to Dover and cycling the back streets of England to reach their finish line at Airborne’s, a successful American-themed food van owned by Mr Airborne in Coleshill, Birmingham.
Will Hemsley, who prepared for the challenge alongside his full time role as an engineer and maintenance at Sundown Adventureland, the theme park for under 10s in Retford, Nottinghamshire, said: “We absolutely love exploring and we’ve conquered a few challenges together before, but when we started discussing this particular fundraising effort, I knew I had to be involved in some way, even if it was going to be the ultimate test of resilience and fitness.
“Some parts of the journey so far have been hard, particularly when we’ve encountered huge hills that don’t ever seem to end and tough weather conditions, including torrential rain that makes the cycling difficult. Thankfully, we are well supported by a wonderful team and prepared for all circumstances. They’ve thought of everything, including little umbrellas for our phones they are strapped to our bikes so we can see our route on the map!”
Social media support has formed a huge part of the duo’s fundraising campaign, with over 180,000 followers between them and growing significantly. Publishing regular Facebook videos about their progress and interacting with their audience via Facebook Live sessions has helped them raise over £8,000, which smashed their original fundraising target of £5,000. The new goal is now £10,000.
Mr Airborne added: “As adults, we feel strongly about raising money for children who need the help most. The Birmingham Children’s hospital helps thousands of children needing specialist and life-saving care and supports families in emotionally difficult times.
“The challenge is certainly taking a mental toll on us, which is amplified by the physical exhaustion, but seeing the Go Fund Me page increase beyond our wildest expectations is amazing motivation, as well as speaking to our loved ones and hearing from our cheerleaders on social media. The support has been unwavering and we look forward to seeing everyone at the finish line!”
To follow Will’s and Mr Airborne’s progress, visit their social media pages www.facebook.com/people/WillzExplores/100083366859290/ and www.facebook.com/mrairborne66.
To donate to their cause, please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/birmingham-childrens-hospital-kmx-paris-to-bham
