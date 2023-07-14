Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, was first opened in 2021 by Rachel Richards, after the success of her online business.

Rachel prides herself on using local suppliers, serving Nottingham brand 200 Degrees Coffee alongside her confectionery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the café is a great community venue, offering the customers the chance to pursue artistic and alternative social groups.

Rachel Richards is the Toffee Hut owner. The café is located on Regent Street, but during Christmas 2022, Rachel and the team brought the sweet treats down to shoppers on the market.

Now Rachel feels “expansion” is an opportunity the business could not refuse.

She said: “We have always been supported and after having success in the pop-up shop in Four Seasons and at all the events held, we were given this opportunity.

“Despite the anxiety, I am really excited to display our full range of confectionery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit in the Four Seasons shopping centre will be an addition to the Regent Street premises, selling an extensive range of artisan products in the town centre.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “It’s our absolute pleasure to confirm that Toffee Hut will be joining us very soon with their delicious confectionery shop. We cannot wait.

“We know you already love their café in town and their amazing artisan toffee and confectionery treats deserve their very own shop.

“A big Four Season’s welcome to Rachel and her team.”

The official opening is set for early August.