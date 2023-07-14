News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Sweet treat for shoppers as Mansfield toffee makers set to launch shopping centre store

A popular artisan toffee business will be expanding across Mansfield, with the launch of a confectionery shop in Four Seasons Shopping Centre – bringing sweet treats to shoppers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read

Toffee Hut, on Regent Street, was first opened in 2021 by Rachel Richards, after the success of her online business.

Rachel prides herself on using local suppliers, serving Nottingham brand 200 Degrees Coffee alongside her confectionery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said the café is a great community venue, offering the customers the chance to pursue artistic and alternative social groups.

Rachel Richards is the Toffee Hut owner. The café is located on Regent Street, but during Christmas 2022, Rachel and the team brought the sweet treats down to shoppers on the market.Rachel Richards is the Toffee Hut owner. The café is located on Regent Street, but during Christmas 2022, Rachel and the team brought the sweet treats down to shoppers on the market.
Rachel Richards is the Toffee Hut owner. The café is located on Regent Street, but during Christmas 2022, Rachel and the team brought the sweet treats down to shoppers on the market.
Most Popular

Now Rachel feels “expansion” is an opportunity the business could not refuse.

PHOTO: Here are 14 photos from The Garibaldi School's 2023 prom night

She said: “We have always been supported and after having success in the pop-up shop in Four Seasons and at all the events held, we were given this opportunity.

“Despite the anxiety, I am really excited to display our full range of confectionery.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit in the Four Seasons shopping centre will be an addition to the Regent Street premises, selling an extensive range of artisan products in the town centre.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “It’s our absolute pleasure to confirm that Toffee Hut will be joining us very soon with their delicious confectionery shop. We cannot wait.

“We know you already love their café in town and their amazing artisan toffee and confectionery treats deserve their very own shop.

“A big Four Season’s welcome to Rachel and her team.”

The official opening is set for early August.

For more information on Rachel’s business and to follow official updates about the expansion, see toffeehut.co.uk

Related topics:Rachel RichardsMansfieldNottingham