Pupils at a Mansfield school came together for an evening of glitz and glamour at their formal prom event.

The Year 11 students from The Garibaldi School, Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, celebrated coming to the end of their time in secondary education with a night to remember at Rufford Park Golf & Country Club.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends and teachers, as they fondly looked back on their five years at school and crowned their prom monarchs.

A school spokesman said: “All the staff and students went above and beyond to celebrate their time at the school and we are incredibly proud.

“We would like to wish them good luck as they enter the next phase of their lives.”

Garibaldi School prom night Students on the dance floor celebrating the end of school.

Garibaldi School prom night Dapper chaps pose for a picture at the glitzy event.

Garibaldi School prom night Eli Wolfgang, Liz Meakin, Gia Stonehouse, Hunter Witham and Zoe Streets all dressed up and ready for prom.

Garibaldi School prom night Students pulled out all the stops for their prom entrances - one even arrived on a tractor!

