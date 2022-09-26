Dunkin’ has opened a new store off Southwell Road West, next to Greggs and Costa and opposite McDonald’s close to Ransom Wood Business Park.

The opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony – plus giveaways and games for customers.

The store is Dunkin’s 25th UK store and first in Nottinghamshire – and to celebrate the store is offering 25 per cent off all orders for its first 50 customers over the next seven days.

Opening of new Dunkin' donuts. Seen at the ribbon cutting, Alicia Timmins, Linda Marshall, Josh Ilkeston and James Guy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Candlin, travelled from Berry Hill Lane with her son, Rudy, for the opening.

She said Rudy was quite taken by the donut balloons and human donut, as he posed for a photo with the Dunkin’ mascot before receiving a free giveaway.

READ MORE: Full list as dozens more bus services cancelled across Mansfield today, Monday, September 26

George and Kate Burbank, from Bilsthorpe, were among the first customers of the day.

Opening of new Dunkin' donuts. Mansfield team.

Kate said: “We often venture out for breakfast and there are lots of new places to visit around the area.

“We are very pleased with our goody bag too.”

Goody bags included branded items including a pen, T-shirt and car freshener.

George said: “It has been really nice as there is a good selection to choose from here.

Opening of new Dunkin' donuts.

“We will probably bring more of our family soon.”

Michael Johnson, Dunkin’ UK head of operations, came to support the opening.

He said the franchise has a loyal following and its support was reflected by the long queue of residents before 10am.

Mr Johnson said: “Although there is a lot of competition, our unique selling point is quality beverages and customer loyalty.

Opening of new Dunkin' donuts. Josh Illston working on spin the wheel with Jasmine Sheppard spinning the wheel.

“Our price comparison is based on value too.

“The reason we have launched in Mansfield is based on market research.

“It was clear a drive-thru experience would prove effective here and work well with our delivery service.

“People often come along to try us and then due to our value, quality and service – become regular customers and make Dunkin’ part of their routine.

“It has been great to see that support here.”