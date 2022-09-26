Beth Tweddle will be holding several meet and greet sessions where she will be meeting local children, sharing stories of her amazing gymnastics journey, taking photos with her medals, signing autographs and hosting gymnastics lessons during her two day visit on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1.

Families within the community are encouraged to reserve a space to come experience the facilities and meet with Beth.

Non-members can come and meet Beth, take photos, and experience the gymnastics facilities between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 1.

Olympian Beth Tweddle is coming to visit the Beth Tweddle Gymnastics Centre in Mansfield

Beth said: “I am extremely excited to be visiting Mansfield and meeting the local community that have supported the opening of the new Beth Tweddle gymnastics centre.

"We have enjoyed a successful first few months since opening our centre in May 2022, helping hundreds of local Mansfield children experience gymnastics, many of them for the first time.

"Spending time and meeting our gymnasts when I visit our centres is a fantastic, inspiring experience and I am really looking forward to speaking with as many of our gymnasts, and locals, in person over the two days I am in Mansfield.”

During her visit, Beth will also be visiting a local school, supporting one of the coaches in delivering a Beth Tweddle gymnastics session and discussing the benefits of gymnastics as a fun, recreational sport with pupils and teachers.