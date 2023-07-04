The restaurant chain submitted a planning application to Ashfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for work on the restaurant on King’s Mill Road East, close to King’s Mill Hospital.

The plans include replacement drive-thru booths, a widened drive-thru lane, the addition of a new booth for fast-forward ordering, a relocated entrance lobby with new doors, two new access doors and relocated parking bays and cycle racks.

Ashfield Council has approved plans to expand the McDonald's restaurant at King's Mill Road in Sutton. Photo: Google

The application also included plans for a new shopfront as part of plans for under-eaves extensions to the elevated sections of the building that will total 48.6sqm.

And Ashfied Council’s planning committee has now given proposed works the green light.