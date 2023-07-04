News you can trust since 1952
Sutton McDonald's gets green light to supersize from medium to large

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has been given the go-ahead by Ashfield Council to expand one of its Sutton restaurants
By John Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

The restaurant chain submitted a planning application to Ashfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for work on the restaurant on King’s Mill Road East, close to King’s Mill Hospital.

The plans include replacement drive-thru booths, a widened drive-thru lane, the addition of a new booth for fast-forward ordering, a relocated entrance lobby with new doors, two new access doors and relocated parking bays and cycle racks.

Ashfield Council has approved plans to expand the McDonald's restaurant at King's Mill Road in Sutton. Photo: GoogleAshfield Council has approved plans to expand the McDonald's restaurant at King's Mill Road in Sutton. Photo: Google
The application also included plans for a new shopfront as part of plans for under-eaves extensions to the elevated sections of the building that will total 48.6sqm.

And Ashfied Council’s planning committee has now given proposed works the green light.

The expanded facilties and size of the restaurant will increase McDonald’s presence further in Sutton, with the company already having another drive-thru located on Priestsic Road.

