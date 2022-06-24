New manager for popular Sutton shopping centre

After more than 10 years at the Sutton town centre shopping mall, previous centre manager Chloe O'Donnell has left to take up a senior role with Ashdown Phillips, Idlewells’ property manager.

Stephen Salisbury has now been named Idlewells centre manager, after working at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre in Sheffield, with Claire Walters appointed centre administrator.

Mr Salisbury said: “I am excited to be joining the team at Idlewells and to continue the great work in positioning Idlewells as the heart of Sutton.

Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells centre manager.

“Idlewells has a unique community spirit with many residents coming in regularly to meet for a coffee, shop in their favourite stores and say hello to the many familiar faces.

“With more than 30 shops here, including many independent, well-loved businesses, there is a warm and unique feel to the centre.

“I look forward to continuing Chloe’s great work in collaborating with our tenants to engage with the community through varied events and campaigns.”