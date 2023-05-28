It is among a number of planning applications submitted and approved in the area.

Latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, May 22, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

Warsop Parish Centre, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop.

2 Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to tree.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillside, 9 West Bank Lea, Mansfield: Detached garage. Approved;

Elkesley Road, Meden Vale: Telecommunications installation comprising 15-metre slimlime monopole and associated ancillary works. Refused;

73 Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

4 Mansfield Road, Spion Kop: Dropped kerb and new driveway to front. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35 Littleworth, Mansfield: Change of use of ground-floor shop and first-floor flat to two residential flats. Conditional permission;

Warsop Parish Centre, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop: Replace two timber windows. Conditional permission;

Ground-floor flat, 180 Southwell Road East, Rainworth; Change of use from ground-floor flat to barber shop. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

35 Urban Road, Kirkby: Change of use from suI generis to residential ground-floor flat;

23 Burrow Walk, Kirkby: Detached shed/gym;

322 Main Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey side and rear extension with render to front elevation;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Bonser Crescent, Huthwaite: Single-storey side extension;

16A Rowan Drive, Kirkby: Two illuminated fascia signs, window vinyls, ACM panels and poster cases;

2 Woodhall Close, Kirkby: First-floor side and single-storey rear extensions;

38 Kenilworth Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension with side porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

20 Birch Tree Crescent, Kirkby: Internal alterations, rear extension and roof extension. render to existing dwelling, new garage. Conditional permission;

26 Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension and canopy to front. Conditional permission;

111 Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Demolition of existing sun lounge, erection of single-storey rear extension: Refused;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

60 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to residential, to create two one-bedroom flats. Conditional permission;

11 The Spinney, Harlow Wood: Tree works. Conditional permission;

15 Whitehead Lane, Sutton: Detached garage and dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

Lenarth, 89 Wild Hill, Teversal: Single and two-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

337 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Porch to front elevation. Conditional permission;

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Barn to west of Pipes Farm, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Convert building to single dwelling;

Land at Merchant Street, Shirebrook: Six industrial units totaling 2,655 sq metres;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

79 High Street, Tibshelf: Single-storey extension to the rear/side;

Land between 5 and 11 Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Two dwellings with detached double garages;

5 Jacques Orchard, South Normanton: Run a photography business from summer house.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 North Close, South Normanton: Single-storey workshop to side and single-storey extension to rear. Conditional permission;

4 Station Road, Tibshelf: Removal of sycamore tree. Approved;

Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Change of use of Coach House annexe to a short-term holiday-let to enable Airbnb short-term lettings throughout the year. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

89 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Detached dwelling;

16 Church Drive, Ravenshead: First-floor front extension;

35 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension.

Mount Charlotte, Nottingham Road, Newstead Abbey Park, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing dwelling and adjacent outbuilding to the north and construction of replacement dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

The Barn, Moor Road, Papplewick: Removal of internals walls. Conditional permission;

11 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Removal of existing rear conservatory, proposed single-storey extension to the front and rear, alterations to the rear dormer roof and the conversion of an existing detached garage forming an annexe. Refused;

39 Linby Lane, Papplewick: Two and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Chestnut Avenue, Ravenshead: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Gable End, Station Avenue, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Gazebo/summerhouse in the garden. Withdrawn.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

2 Nether Court, Farnsfield: Demolish existing conservatory, contruct single-storey rear and front extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 The Spinney, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension;

Garages, Hardwick Avenue, Rainworth: Two garages;

6 Forest Road, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orange mast, Blooms Gorse Farm, Deerdale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Upgrade existing 25m-high Swann dual polar column with GPS node, three antennas and eHybrid cabinet, upgrade two cabinets and associated ancillary works. No objection;

The Cottage, Brickyard Lane, Farnsfield: Fell sycamore tree. No objection;

14 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Fell birch and acer trees. Approved;

12 Paddock Close, Edwinstowe: Remove conifer tree. Approved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashby, Oldbridge Way, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;