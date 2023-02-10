Sneak peek as family-run bath bomb business set to launch in Mansfield shopping centre

A new family-run bath bomb and cosmetic business is preparing to open in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The Little Lotion company is run by Mansfield couple Katy Bacon and Dave Foulstone.

Specialising in bath bombs, cosmetics and home fragrances, it started as a hobby for Katy in 2016, but has become a full-time job.

Katy, a former shop manager from Mansfield, started running a series of stalls through Mansfield Business Improvement District events and even had a stint on the town's Christmas market in 2022.

Katy said: “I am nervous, but super excited to take this leap. We didn’t know whether we could do this full time, so faced a choice whether or not to to give it a go or call it a day.

“It has not been easy, but we have made this work, so it was either go big or go home. We decided to go big.

“We quit our full-time jobs 18 months ago and have run the business full-time.

“We enjoy being involved in local events and have a good customer base here. It felt like the next logical step. Now, we have our own shop where we will share products with the community. It is surreal and amazing.”

The couple had a trial run at Mansfield Four Seasons shopping centre last summer after winning the shopping centre’s pop-up shop contest, which allowed the company to sell its items from a unit in the centre for a fortnight, rent-free – which Katy said was a big boost.

The business officially opens on Saturday, February 11 in the former Thorntons unit; opening from 9.30am-5pm each day.

