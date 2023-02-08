Mansfield law firm Banner Jones shortlisted for three prestigious awards

The firm, which has an office on Union Street, Mansfield, is up for residential property team of the year, and employment team of the year.

Simon Wright, the firm’s chief executive and head of personal injury, has also been nominated for partner of the year, in recognition of his expertise within his field, his dedication to his clients and his continued contribution to the success of the business.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony which will take place on February 17, at the historic Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield.

The Banner Jones Law Team at the 2022 awards .

Mr Wright said: “The awards are a firm favourite in our events calendar. The event provides a unique opportunity for the local legal community to get together to celebrate our successes and we are thrilled to have been shortlisted in two of the team categories.

“I am also delighted and privileged to have been nominated by my colleagues for the partner of the year award. However, it is important to emphasise all three of the shortlisting’s are testament to the hard work and dedication everyone at the firm has shown over the past 12 months.”

This is the second year in a row the Banner Jones employment team – which prides itself on being able to offer high quality advice in a user-friendly, cost-effective manner to individuals, businesses and charities – has been shortlisted for the employment team of the year award, winning it last year.

Widely recognised for its customer service led approach, the firm’s conveyancing department is in the running for the residential property of the year award for the first time.