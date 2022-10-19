The Carpenters Arms Italian Kitchen, on Boughton Road, Walesby, has earned a Traveller’s Choice award from online travel firm Tripadvisor – an award reserved for the top 10 per cent of restaurants in the world.

aged 44 from Mansfield and wife, Louise, aged 37 from Newark

Owners John and Louise Boddice are in partnership with family friend Christian Colarieti, aged 48, from Rome, Italy, and opened the restaurant in March 2022.

Owners Christian Colarieti, with John and Louise Boddice.

John, 44, from Mansfield, said he met Christian in 1999 and the pair have been friends ever since.

John said Louise, 37, from Newark – who he met in 2010 in the hospitality industry – keeps the doors open, by running the front of house and overseeing paperwork, recruitment and marketing.

John said: “We have received a Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice award – only the top 10 per cent of restaurants in the world receive this recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carpenters Arms Italian Kitchen in Walesby.

“We do traditional cooking and offer good quality solid food.

“I spend most of my time working in the kitchen on homemade food with Chris.

“We love having a family business, we are not interested in expanding or becoming a brand – we are happy providing quality food and service here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My parents help out with maintenance too, so all the family are involved.

One customer hailed the service and food 'fantastic' as she keeps coming back.

“The support has just been fantastic.”

Highlights include fresh bread, ricotta cheese and all desserts made ‘from scratch’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: “What we cannot make, we import independently – no expense spared.

“We want the best for our customers.

“Staff all eat for free and when visiting with friends or family, they receive massive discounts.

“We pay our staff higher than minimum wage as we want to ensure they are looked after and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to treat our guests and team as well as each other, which explains why our staff retention is very good.”

One reviewer on Tripadvisor said: “Every meal has been amazing and the service, fantastic.

“The best homemade authentic Italian cuisine in the whole of Nottinghamshire.

“Their passion for creating the true Italian experience shines through.

Advertisement Hide Ad