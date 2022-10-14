Ollerton woman charged with taking £20,000 off elderly man she was caring for

Kelsey Jamson, aged 28, of Poplar Street, Ollerton, entered no plea to the charge of fraud by abuse of position when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged withdrawals were made from the complainant's account between January 1, 2019, and January 12, 2021.

Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said the case was 'clearly beyond this court's sentencing powers' because of the alleged sum involved.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

Chris Perry, for Jamson, made no representation about where the case should be heard.