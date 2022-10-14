Ollerton woman charged with taking £20,000 off elderly man she was caring for
An Ollerton woman has been charged with dishonestly taking £20,000 off an elderly man she was supposed to be looking after, a court has heard.
Kelsey Jamson, aged 28, of Poplar Street, Ollerton, entered no plea to the charge of fraud by abuse of position when she appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged withdrawals were made from the complainant's account between January 1, 2019, and January 12, 2021.
Neil Hollett, prosecuting, said the case was 'clearly beyond this court's sentencing powers' because of the alleged sum involved.
Chris Perry, for Jamson, made no representation about where the case should be heard.
Jamson was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing, on November 11.