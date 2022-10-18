Young Edwinstowe girl goes for the chop to donate her long hair to help children with cancer

Faith Bidwell, nine, came up with the idea herself to have her long hair, which was down to her bottom, cut and donate it to charity.

She managed to donate 12 inches of hair after going for the chop at Alexandra’s Salon in Edwinstowe.

Faith’s mum, Sarah Hickling, said: “Faith said a friend of a friend had cancer and lost her hair so she wanted to do this to make them happy.

Faith Bidwell has donated her long hair to The Little Princess Trust charity

"She was nervous about having her hair cut short as it has always been long.

"I am so proud of Faith for this amazing brave gesture and would like to thank all the people who have sponsored her. So far she has raised around £150 for the charity.

"Faith was a little anxious when having her hair cut and looked like she was going to cry but she loves her new hair style and says it’s so much easier to look after.

"She knows her hair will grow back and knows that children with cancer lose their hair and she understands they want to wear a wig to replace the hair they have lost and that’s why she wanted to have hers cut and donate it."

The before and after

Faith, who is a pupil at St Mary’s Primary in Edwinstowe, enjoys crafting, singing, dancing and gymnastics.

Sarah said: “Her teachers and all the staff at the school have sponsored Faith and she had a special mention in assembly.

“Me and my family are extremely proud of Faith for having the idea and courage to go through with this drastic hair cut and she is still equally as beautiful inside and out with the short hair.

"Everyone has commented on how wonderful Faith looks with the new hairstyle and given her cuddles for her courage.

“We are super proud of her and hope she continues to show such empathy for others and finds ways to help people.”