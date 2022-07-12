Plaque dedicated to miners who lost their lives at Clipstone Colliery

The plaque and a specially-commissioned sculpture of a miner were made specifically to be displayed at the site of the village’s former pit.

Stuart Mills, from Adco Property Mansfield, owns the site and is raising funds to continue ongoing work on the remaining buildings and headstocks.

He said: “It was a very rewarding and emotional weekend really.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sculptor Phil Neal played the miners' hymn for those attending.

“It’s a pity more people from the village didn’t turn out for the plaque unveiling, but I am really proud of what we achieved.”

Stuart, a former car designer, commissioned the sculpture himself and paid for it to be created.

The sculpture was put together by Phil Neal, and was made entirely from scrap found around the former colliery site, including bolts, nuts and steel plates.

Laser Ltd and Rob Smith donated the plate with the names engraved of the 57 miners, while Maxi Readymix donated the concrete that created a plinth for the sculpture to stand on.

Allan Dallman performed the unveiling ceremony.

Former miner Pete Edwards, a lay minister at Clipstone’s All Saints’ Church said a few words as the plaque was unveiled.

There was also a flypast too, with spectators watching as a plane looped over the site.

Barbara Brownley, a Clipstone resident whose family were miners, said: “It was very good, very touching really. It means a lot to people who lost relatives.”

The former colliery site also played host to a car show, with stalls and entertainment too.

Mr Mills is working with a number of partners on initiatives that will help raise funds for the work at the site.

For example, there is a food festival being planned, with family fun, entertainment, DJs and more on the menu.

The Headstocks Events company has organised the festival, which takes place on July 30 and 31, between 8am and 6.30pm.