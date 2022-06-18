Food festival and family fun at Clipstone headstocks

The Headstocks Events company has organised the festival, which takes place on July 30 and 31, between 8am and 6.30pm.

There will be a large funfair, more than 20 food vendors, DJs, vehicles from Notts Police and Notts Fire and Rescue, stalls, a bouncy castle, a beer tent, and demonstrations from local chefs.

Singer and songwriter Nathan Grisdale, a contestant on The X Factor in 2018, will also be taking to the stage at the event.

Preparations are getting under way for the food festival.

Notts Blood Bikes will also be there, showcasing the important work they carry out.

Parking is free, but adult admission is £6 and children are £3.

Ben Charlton, a director of the company, said: “There really is something for everyone and will be a great day out for all the family.

"Preparations are well under way, with parking arrangements sorted, a stage to be built and marquees to erect.

“There have already been a lot of tickets sold to lots of people in the village and nearby, and we’re really looking forward to doing something for the community.”

Ben is a director of the business, along with Jon Fell, and Lewis Batchelor, and has previously run an airsoft games event at the headstocks.

The headstocks, and some land at the site, were purchased by the ADCO company in December 2020, with director Stuart Mills working hard to make the site weatherproof and useable.