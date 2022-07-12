Proud Kirkby dad takes leap of faith in memory of daughter who died from rare disease

Corah Slaney, who suffered from mitochondrial disease, lost her life on July, 2, 2015, aged 17.

Mitochondrial disease occurs when a person’s mitochondria in their cells fail to produce enough energy for the body, giving sufferers constant seizures and convulsions among other symptoms.

Corah went from a healthy teenager in June 2014, celebrating her prom in a blue gown, to being unable to care for herself less than a year later.

Carl Slaney giving the thumbs up as he took part in the skydive at Langar Airfield near Nottingham.

The music-loving youngster from Kirkby bravely battled the disease before passing away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, where she was receiving treatment.

In honour of the seventh anniversary of her death this month, her father Carl Slaney took part in a daring skydive to raise awareness of the terrible condition.

He described his experience at Langar Airfield on Friday, July 8: “Prior to the jump I was excited and nervous at the same time. I really enjoyed the plane ride up.

“As we moved towards the plane door my heart was pounding out of my chest.

Proud father Carl is pictured after completing the big jump.

“Then, as we exited the plane, the rush was incredible as we free-fell at over 100 mph. When the parachutes pulled everything slows down and you get to enjoy taking in the views.

“We had a nice smooth landing but with the adrenaline rush I was shaking.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it. The team at Langar were great.”

Carl was accompanied by a teddy bear made lovingly from his daughter’s clothes as he braced for his hair-raising jump.

Carl with skydive instructor Ryan and Corah the teddy bear.

“Corah bear was a great help coming on the plane with me to make me feel my princess was by my side,” he said.

“I wanted to get as close as I could to her before throwing myself out.”

All funds raised by the skydive will go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, who granted a wish to Corah when she first became poorly back in 2015.

Carl has so far raised around £3,500 so the charity can help more seriously ill children fulfil their dreams.

He said: “I'm so glad that for the memory of Corah I'm able to help other poorly children create their wishes for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Hopefully this will help make a big difference.”

The Make-a-Wish Foundation reached out to Carl to thank him for his fundraising efforts.

A spokesperson said: “I just want to say how grateful we are to you and your generous friends and family for your help.

“You’ve raised an absolutely incredible amount that will go a long way in the creation of one of our awaiting wishes.

“You will put a smile on the face of a very deserving child and we cannot thank you enough for this.”