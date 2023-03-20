As the dust settles from a huge fire destroying a long-standing Mansfield warehouse, we look back at the clothing factory in happier times.

Fire crews were initially called to Savanna Rags, off Nottingham Road, on Saturday, March 18, just before 3.50pm.

At its height, about 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were in attendance.

Nearby residents were evacuated with a “place of safety” set up at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, while electricity was switched off as firefighters worked.

As the dust settles, we thought we would take a look back at the factory and its role within the community.

Savanna Rags, a TRUST-accredited textile grader and collector, and member of the Textile Recycling Association, opened its doors in 1994.

The family-run recycling factory collected clothing from charity shops, local authorities, schools, other businesses and textile banks.

The business carried out a range of services, including clothing collections, issuing payment for kilos of clothing and preparing clothing in grades to export to other countries.

Its mission statement is to “divert excess clothing away from landfill and into the communities of the developing world to empower their communities.”

Here are 10 photos of the factory in happier times during previous site visits from your Chad...

Outside the factory Located at Maunside, Green Line Industrial Estate, Mansfield.

Savanna Rags Skilled textile collectors weighed the clothing items collected and separated items into categories.

Warehouse Clothing was processed at the Mansfield factory.

Workers Workers on the production line.