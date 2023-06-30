News you can trust since 1952
First look at Mansfield's new salon Lounge Thirteen opening in July

Two Mansfield friends have decided to partner up and open their own hair and beauty salon.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read

Lounge Thirteen, which will be based on Handley Arcade in Mansfield, is due to open its doors on Saturday, July 8.

The salon will be run by friends, Rebecca Patrick, 36, and Rebecca Unwin, 37.

Both Rebecca’s have experience in the hair and beauty industry and have decided to team up for their new venture which will include the chance for budding hairdressers and beauty therapists the chance to learn and expand their own businesses.

Lounge Thirteen will soon be opening in Mansfield
After leaving school Rebecca Patrick went on to do her NVQs in beauty therapy and hairdressing and after around five years in the industry she decided to complete her teaching qualification and her a1 assessors.

Then in 2018 she decided to venture into the aesthetics industry and now offers the full range of hair, beauty, and aesthetic treatments.

Rebecca Unwin, as well as being friends with Rebecca, she was also her client and after loving how she felt when she left the salon, she decided she was ready for a change and wanted to give others the same confidence she had so decided to take some beauty courses with Rebecca.

Lounge Thirteen will soon be opening in Mansfield
She now has three years experience starting off as a mobile business to build a good client base before taking the plunge to rent a shop above a hairdressers.

Her business quickly built up so she then decided to move and get her own ground floor shop premises.

Rebecca Unwin said: “We have always kept in regular contact and supported each other's businesses.

"When we saw the salon in Mansfield we decided to join forces and expand and we feel doing the short accredited training courses from the new premises will give people who are looking to start or expand their career within the industry an excellent opportunity.

Lounge Thirteen will soon be opening in Mansfield

"We will also have spaces available for rent.

“In the future we would like to look into funded courses to help get people back in to work and give them confidence as we feel this is a flexible industry which works amazing around children and other commitments.”

