3 . Ground Zero Comics, Mansfield

Ground Zero Comics has officially moved from its base on Toothill Lane into a much larger space across the road, formerly the home of Mansfield Wool Centre. It remains a popular independent retailer for many Mansfield shoppers. Here is Lynn Hunt handing over the premises keys to new shop owner Richard Reynolds. Owner, writer and cartoonist Richard took the opportunity to expand his store, which he has always championed as a “proper old-school comic shop”. Photo: Collum Sharpe/Mansfield BID