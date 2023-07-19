July is Independent Retailer Month, a global 'shop local' campaign – and to celebrate, we are sharing some ‘independent’ suggestions for the Mansfield area from shoppers.
Independent Retailer Month is a shop local campaign that runs annually throughout July across the world.
The campaign aims to encourage consumers to shop at independent businesses – highlighting their positive social and economic impact.
Thanks to supportive shoppers in the Mansfield area, your Chad has compiled a list of some popular independent recommendations.
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but covers 13 popular independent suggestions.
1. Handley Arcade, Mansfield
Here is a retro throwback to Mansfield's Handley Arcade in 1961-62. Handley Arcade is now home to a handful of independent retailers, including big names such as Captain Mansfield, Sewing Direct (formerly known as Sally Twinkle), The Cheeky Monkey bar and a brain cancer fundraising shop, Jack of All Hearts. The site is set to welcome new businesses in the coming weeks. For more information about the arcade and its independent tenants, visit www.handleyarcade.co.uk Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. The Fashion Shop
Bev Lilley, front right, and her twin Mandy Wilson, with fellow workers Claire Mortimer, left, and Caz Childerley celebrate The Fashion Shop winning Independent Retailer of the Year Award. The Fashion Shop on High Street, Warsop, has been part of the community for decades. Offering "great fashion at great prices and quality", the family-run business has more than 50,000 followers online. Along with a High Street shop, the business ships out orders across the UK and globally. Photo: The Fashion Shop, Warsop
3. Ground Zero Comics, Mansfield
Ground Zero Comics has officially moved from its base on Toothill Lane into a much larger space across the road, formerly the home of Mansfield Wool Centre. It remains a popular independent retailer for many Mansfield shoppers. Here is Lynn Hunt handing over the premises keys to new shop owner Richard Reynolds. Owner, writer and cartoonist Richard took the opportunity to expand his store, which he has always championed as a “proper old-school comic shop”. Photo: Collum Sharpe/Mansfield BID
4. Toffee Hut, Mansfield
Here is Rachel Richards, Toffee Hut owner, on a Christmas town centre stall. Toffee Hut's café is located on Regent Street and is a popular 'sweet' stop for shoppers. Rachel has also announced "exciting" news for a new retail unit in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Toffee Hut is most known for its artisan toffee creations. Photo: Brian Eyre