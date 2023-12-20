No zero ratings for 100 Mansfield takeaways with ratings
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Establishments rated five are deemed to have “hygiene standards which are very good”, but those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.
According to new inspection rankings, two takeaways in Mansfield have been issued with updated food hygiene rankings for 2023 with one business going from a rating of one to four in just over a year.
Winner House, a takeaway at 14 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was given four-out-of-five after assessment on November 8.
Winner House – when inspected on July 11, 2022 was given a one-out-of-five rating – but has since made “significant” improvements since.
Oriental Delight, a takeaway at 110 Carter Lane, Mansfield, was also given a ranking of four-out-of-five score after assessment on November 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
In September 2022, the Carter Lane takeaway was given a score of four and that ranking remains.
This now means that of Mansfield's 100 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The Food Standards Agency “work closely” with local authorities in the UK to help ensure food stays “safe and honest” for consumers.
Some of the latest food hygiene inspections were issued in September 2023, with many Mansfield businesses securing top marks.