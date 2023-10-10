14 restaurants and takeaways in Mansfield with a new food hygiene rating

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following the most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield which have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

1 . Rima Faz Rima Faz Indian on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was given a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 21. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . China Chef China Chef on Harrop White Road, Mansfield, was given a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 20. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Lounge212 Lounge212 on Church Side, Mansfield, was given a five-out-five rating after an assessment on September 19. Photo: Google Photo Sales