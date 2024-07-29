Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Anderson MP, on behalf of Reform UK, has given a new lease on life to an Ashfield business owner who lost his shop in a devastating fire last month by handing over keys to his campaign office.

In May 2024, Reform UK took over the lease of a shop located at 30 Low Moor Road, Kirkby, from the previous occupants, Munchies.

The political party had intended to convert this location into an Ashfield campaign office.

However, these plans were abandoned as the general election was called early by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Lee Anderson MP and business owner Mark Smudge.

Despite this setback, Reform UK went on to win in Ashfield, re-electing Lee Anderson MP.

Lockdown Tackle & Bait at Urban Road Business Park in Kirkby was one of the businesses affected by by a devastating fire on June 29.

Another business unit that was burnt to the ground was Cabourns Carpentry.

The incident saw a huge emergency response, and the cause of the fire was deemed inconclusive due to the severity of the damage caused.

Photo shared by Ashfield Fire Station of the Industrial site.

Reform UK has since announced that it will donate the lease of its shop on Low Moor Road to Lockdown Tackle & Bait, following the fire.

This will allow the fishing shop to relocate and reopen.

The lease, which has been paid in full by Reform UK, will end in December of this year.

Mark Smudge, business owner, said: “We’ve been working closely with Lee Anderson from the Reform Party, he has been incredibly supportive. Lee has been pushing hard to secure us a spot as soon as possible so we can get back to serving our customers.”

“I honestly can’t thank Lee Anderson enough.”

Lee Anderson MP said “It must have been incredibly heartbreaking for Mark to watch his entire livelihood to go up in smoke in just 30 minutes.

“That is why I decided to help him in any way that I could.”

“It is a shame that the Reform campaign shop in Ashfield never got to see the light of day due to the general election being called early, but I am delighted that we’re now able to give it to a good cause.”