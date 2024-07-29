Sutton man tore beer pumps from the bar of a pub during dispute with landlord

A Sutton man tore beer pumps from the bar of a pub after losing his temper in a dispute with the landlord, a court has heard.

Thomas Field walked behind the bar in the White Swan, on Devonshire Square, and committed the vandalism on June 8, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.Beer was spilled and glasses were smashed in the process. Field stormed out and shouted at a bar maid: "If Paul wants me, tell him to f****** ring me."When he returned the following evening the same member of staff told him he was barred.On his way out Field slammed a door so hard he smashed a pane of glass and caused £100 of damage.He later told police the landlord had "tried it on with his mother in law and partner" and admitted causing the damage.