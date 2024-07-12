Mansfield's long-standing card chain Clintons relocates from shopping centre unit

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield's long-standing greeting card chain, Clintons, has relocated from Four Seasons Shopping Centre to West Gate – joining forces with Cardzone as part of a new business deal.

Earlier this year, Clintons was acquired by Pillarbox Designs, the parent company of Cardzone.

The deal combines Clintons’ 163 trading stores with Cardzone’s 180 stores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mansfield Clintons brand name has moved to Cardzone on West Gate as a result of the deal.

A photo of the former Clintons site in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.A photo of the former Clintons site in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
A photo of the former Clintons site in Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

“We're now the only national specialist chain selling quality cards”, said CEO Paul Taylor.

A spokesperson for Clintons confirmed the relocation.

Read More
Mansfield couple's tribute to mark NHS 76th anniversary at Sutton hospital

The spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Clintons has relocated to 30 Westgate, Mansfield.

“We look forward to greeting our loyal Mansfield customers in our new store with our fabulous selection of speciality cards and gifts for every occasion.”

The Four Seasons Shopping Centre unit held a closing down sale before permanently closing and relocating to West Gate as part of the business deal.

Related topics:Mansfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice