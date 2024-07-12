Mansfield's long-standing card chain Clintons relocates from shopping centre unit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Earlier this year, Clintons was acquired by Pillarbox Designs, the parent company of Cardzone.
The deal combines Clintons’ 163 trading stores with Cardzone’s 180 stores.
The Mansfield Clintons brand name has moved to Cardzone on West Gate as a result of the deal.
“We're now the only national specialist chain selling quality cards”, said CEO Paul Taylor.
A spokesperson for Clintons confirmed the relocation.
The spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Clintons has relocated to 30 Westgate, Mansfield.
“We look forward to greeting our loyal Mansfield customers in our new store with our fabulous selection of speciality cards and gifts for every occasion.”
The Four Seasons Shopping Centre unit held a closing down sale before permanently closing and relocating to West Gate as part of the business deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.