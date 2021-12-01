18 fantastic retro photographs of Mansfield's West Gate through the years

West Gate has changed a huge amount through the years – from the busy market stalls of the sixties, to the eventual demolition of buildings to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

We scoured the archives to create this gallery showing the changing face of one of Mansfield’s busiest streets over the decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot your favourite old shop, or you may even recognise one of the shoppers from back in the day.

1. 1972 A litter-covered West Gate in 1972 Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Demolition Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3. 1971 Who remembers Barretts? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. Boots The top end of West Gate, who remembers Boots being there? Photo: Chad Photo Sales