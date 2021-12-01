Do you remember West Gate in the seventies?
Do you remember West Gate in the seventies?

18 fantastic retro photographs of Mansfield's West Gate through the years

We are continuing our town centre focus with these retro pictures of West Gate from the sixties to the eighties.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:13 pm

West Gate has changed a huge amount through the years – from the busy market stalls of the sixties, to the eventual demolition of buildings to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

We scoured the archives to create this gallery showing the changing face of one of Mansfield’s busiest streets over the decades.

Have a look through and see if you can spot your favourite old shop, or you may even recognise one of the shoppers from back in the day.

MORE RETRO

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

1. 1972

A litter-covered West Gate in 1972

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

2. Demolition

Buildings were demolished to make way for the Four Seasons Shopping Centre

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

3. 1971

Who remembers Barretts?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales

4. Boots

The top end of West Gate, who remembers Boots being there?

Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5